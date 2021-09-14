TD Securities Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.36.

Shares of DOL opened at C$55.38 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

