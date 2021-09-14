Traders Buy Large Volume of Ares Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 45,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,970% compared to the average volume of 2,187 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

