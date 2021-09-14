UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for UiPath in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

PATH opened at $55.54 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,052 shares of company stock worth $29,380,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

