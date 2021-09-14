Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $28.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

