FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.21.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.