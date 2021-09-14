Mizuho Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

