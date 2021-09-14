Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $29.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,297,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.