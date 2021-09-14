Oppenheimer Lowers Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $189.83 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.