Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$107.32 and last traded at C$107.32. 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

