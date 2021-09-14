Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.16. 36,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 34,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

