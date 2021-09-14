OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Upgraded by Macquarie to Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Macquarie currently has C$2.80 price target on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an ouperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

