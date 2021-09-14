Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.83. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

