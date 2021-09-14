Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$369.78 million and a PE ratio of -20.16. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.