National Bankshares Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.62.

Shares of T opened at C$29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

