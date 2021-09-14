Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.10.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.32 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.05 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3593271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.