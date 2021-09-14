SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

