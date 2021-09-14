Head to Head Contrast: Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) vs. International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.96% -40.90% International Stem Cell -25.56% N/A -40.57%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 13 0 3.00 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $97.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,312.05 -$404.73 million ($7.39) -8.02 International Stem Cell $7.13 million 0.63 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Stem Cell beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology. The Biomedical Market segment involves in the development, manufacture and commercialization of primary human cell research products. The Therapeutic Market segment focuses on the research and development of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, liver diseases and is currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by William B. Adams, Kenneth C. Aldrich and Gregory S. Keller on August 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

