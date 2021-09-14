Weber Inc’s (NYSE:WEBR) Quiet Period To Expire on September 14th

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Weber’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

WEBR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

