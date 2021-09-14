Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFRM. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

