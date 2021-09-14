Byrna Technologies Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $26.65 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a P/E ratio of -532.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

In related news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

