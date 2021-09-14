Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

