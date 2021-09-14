Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.93 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

