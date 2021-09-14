Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,422.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,978,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 39.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

