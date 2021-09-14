Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.65. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

