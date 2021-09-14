Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMPL. Wedbush assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

