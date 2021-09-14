Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 387,552 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.