Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.82 billion.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.