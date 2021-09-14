Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $463.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

