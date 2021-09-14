NexGen Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average volume of 1,154 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

