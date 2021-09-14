Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.49. 5,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,295,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,142 shares of company stock worth $5,384,148. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

