Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.