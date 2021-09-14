Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $649.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
