Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $649.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

