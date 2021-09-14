BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.