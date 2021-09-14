Analyzing Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Largo Resources and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Teck Resources 1.83% 5.02% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 5 13 0 2.72

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.63%. Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $31.32, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Teck Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.84 $6.76 million $0.11 116.91 Teck Resources $6.68 billion 1.94 -$644.98 million $0.78 31.59

Largo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teck Resources. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Teck Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers. It focuses on its project operations located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and U.S. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

