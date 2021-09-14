Contrasting Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.55%. Janux Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,118.05 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.81 Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Janux Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90% Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. It is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

