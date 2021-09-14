Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

