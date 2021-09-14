Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Down 3.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 721,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

