Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Down 1.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

LWSCF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

