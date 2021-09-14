Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.01.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.02. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

