FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

HUN opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

