Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

