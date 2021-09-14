Toyota Motor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

