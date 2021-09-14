Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

SLQT opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

