PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

