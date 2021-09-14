Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

