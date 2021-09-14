Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.
MZDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
