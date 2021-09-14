Macquarie Upgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

