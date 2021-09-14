Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded Shoprite from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.