Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of AEM opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

