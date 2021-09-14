Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

SWIM stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

