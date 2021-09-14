Analyzing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% Banco Bradesco 20.84% 17.20% 1.54%

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 12.55 $202.03 million $1.42 31.28 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.06 $3.21 billion $0.37 11.11

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.